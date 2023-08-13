Mumbai, August 13: The Atal Medical and Research University is expected to release the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 provisional seat allotment results soon. As per reports, the HP NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result could be released tomorrow, August 14. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Candidates who appeared for the HP NEET PG 2023 examination can check their round 1 seat allotment results at amruhp.ac.in.

On the other hand, the HP NEET PG round 1 final seat allotment results are expected to be released on August 17. Soon after round 1 final seat allotment results are announced, candidates must join the allotted colleges from August 19 to August 20. Candidates must note that the list of vacant positions will be released on August 21. Rajasthan Government To Provide 6 Per Cent Reservation to Most Backward Castes Among OBCs, CM Ashok Gehlot.

How To Check HP NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website at amruhp.ac.in

Click on the seat allotment list or result link on the homepage

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the PDF thoroughly

Check the list

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the choice-filling process for round 2 against the vacant seats will begin on August 22 and end on August 24. Meanwhile, the Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to release the UP NEET PG seat allotment results today, August 13 or lately by tomorrow, August 14. UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 Out on upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download.

Once declared, candidates can check the results on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

