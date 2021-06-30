Hyderabad, June 30: Police in Hyderabad have launched an investigation into death of a woman after her parents raised suspicion. The deceased woman's husband claimed that she had died of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. However, the medical report showed that she was negative. The incident took place at Injapur Sundarayya Colony in Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad. Hyderabad COVID-19 Vaccination Scam: Producer Suresh Babu Cheated by Man Promising Coronavirus Vaccine.

The woman, identified as Kavitha, had died under mysterious circumstances on June 18, reports said. Her husband, Vijay, allegedly told her parents that she had died due to COVID-19 infection and performed her last rites. However, the parents were not convinced. They went to the government hospital where Kavitha was taken and sought her COVID-19 report. OTP Fraud: UP Businessman in Hyderabad Orders Liquor Online, Duped of Rs 70,000.

Their doubt grew stronger after they found that Kavitha had tested negative for COVID-19. According to a report by India Today, her parents said arguments and fights would often take place between Kavitha and Vijay. They suspect she was killed by him. It was also learnt that Kavitha's parents were against her marriage with Vijay because he was jobless.

The parents also claimed that they had given Rs 10 lakh and 100 yards of land in dowry at the time of Kavitha's wedding. Acting on the parents' complaint, the police recovered Kavitha's remains and sent them to a government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway. Vijay was yet to be arrested.

