Bengaluru, June 25: A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was in Hyderabad on a business trip, was duped of Rs 70,000 while he was ordering liquor online. The victim, Anurag Prashant, lost Rs 70,000 after he ordered liquor for doorstep delivery through a phone number that he found on Google. Anurag, who arrived in Hyderabad on June 14, was staying in a star hotel on Road No 1, Banjara Hills. Online Fraud in Hyderabad: 34-Year-Old Widow Duped of Rs 50 Lakh By Man Who Met Her on Matrimony Website.

The online fraud took place on June 20. Anurag, seeking to order alcohol, searched on Google for liquor door delivery facility in Hyderabad. He found a phone number and dialed it asking for door delivery of liquor. "Since the lockdown was in place, the victim searched for the liquor online when he came across an advertisement on Google and contacted the number he found and was promised to be delivered liquor at the door-step," police was quoted by The Hans India as saying. Online Fraud: Hyderabad Man Seeking Injection for Black Fungus Treatment Duped of Over Rs 8 Lakh.

"The fraudster, who answered the call, agreed to deliver liquor to Anurag’s hotel and asked him to pay the amount in advance," police told TOI. Unaware that he was being tricked into revealing sensitive details, Anurag shared his bank account and credit card details, including the OTP he got on his mobile phone, with the fraudster. Soon after, Rs 70,000 was debited from his account in two instalments.

Anurag tried to contact the fraudster again, but the number was switched off. Based on Anurag's complaint, a case has been registered against unknown fraudsters.

