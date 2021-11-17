Hyderabad, November 17: Hyderabad police on Tuesday seized a two-wheeler of a man found with 117 pending challans registered against the vehicle. A total of Rs 29,720 in fines are currently unpaid by the man for various traffic violations. The owner of the vehicle has been identified as Mohammed Farid Khan. He was caught on Tuesday when he was passing the Hyderabad Collectorate.

Khan was caught during a routine vehicle check at Nampally. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet while driving his Honda Activa. According to the Hyderabad police's e-challan website, a warning has been given to the man to pay the total fine. If the Khan fails to pay the fine, a chargesheet would be filed against the vehicle. Telangana Police Launch Traffic Awareness Program in Hyderabad Aimed at Reducing Deaths on Roads.

Here Is The List Of Challans Against Mohammed Farid Khan:

For 7 years, #Hyderabad man dodged paying 75 #Challans (unpaid fines for traffic violations); @HYDTP caught Fareed Khan during routine checks at #Nampally when Khan was driving without wearing helmet; e-challan system showed Rs 20k due, his 2-wheeler was seized @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/PtP2rcyhkx — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 17, 2021

As per reports, most of the challans were issued from 2014 for not wearing a helmet or for wrong parking. Some challans were also issued during the COVID-19 pandemic for not wearing a face mask in public while riding his vehicle and riding on the wrong side.

According to the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the police can impound vehicles having over 10 unpaid challans. Notably, the Hyderabad police has increased checking across the city to catch violators of traffic rules. The police are also ensuring that people are wearing masks while going out.

Earlier this year, a two-wheeler with as many as 130 pending challans with Rs 35,950 fine amount against it since 2017 for various traffic violations committed by its riders was detained by the Hyderabad traffic police. The scooter was caught at the Jubilee Hills check-post during a special drive carried out by traffic cops on June 27 night after its rider was found driving the vehicle without helmet.

