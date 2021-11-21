Hyderabad, November 21: A shocking incident of murder has come to the light from Hyderabad where a 4-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his uncle over a grudge against his mother on Saturday. He was strangulated with a wire at Indira Society, Jalpally.

As per the report published by the Times of India, The accused has been identified as Veeresh. The accused had a dispute with his wife and she had been living at her sister's house over the last few days. The accused believed that it was the mother of the boy who was influencing and responsible for his wife not coming back home. The accused developed a grudge against the boy's mother and decided to kill the boy. Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death By Distant Relative; Accused Absconding.

As per the reports, When the family of the victim realized the boy was missing, They approached the Mailardevpally police station and lodged a complaint. The family of the victim told the police that they suspected Veeresh. During the interrogation, Veeresh confessed to his crime. The boy was abducted by Veeresh. The body was later recovered from the Indira Society. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered against the accused.

