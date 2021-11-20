Hyderabad, November 20: A shocking incident has come to the light from Nalgonda district where a woman was found dead at her house on Friday. The woman was identified as Rajya Lakshmi, age 45. She lived with her husband in Ashok Nagar in Miryalaguda.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased along with her husband Kantha Rao had rented a house in Ashok Nagar. A few days ago before the body was found, the husband informed the landlord about the travels of the couple. Maharashtra: Newly Married Woman Found Murdered in Her Flat In Virar.

"The neighbors complained to the landlord about the foul smell coming from the house, When the son-in-law of the landlord went to check, upon noticing the smell and the lock on the door, he tried reaching to Kantha Rao and informed the police," the police inspector said.

When police reached the spot and broke into the house, they found the body of Rajya Lakshmi on the bed. Could not say if there were any injury marks on the body because the body already decomposed. However, police did not see any sign of the house being ransacked, added the police inspector. Tamil Nadu: 27-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Chennai's Pattinapakkam; Live-In Partner Detained.

The body has been sent for the postmortem. A probe has been initiated and a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered.

