Hyderabad, July 12: Hyderabad Police have arrested a house owner who had installed a hidden video camera in a room which he had rented out to two young women. Police found that the accused, Syed Saleem, 45, had connected the hidden camera to his computer and cell phone. A 20-year-old girl along with her brother and her female friend had taken the room on rent in Venkatagiri Hylam Colony in Yousufguda area near Jubilee Hills about a month ago.

Saleem and his family reside on the first floor of the five-storeyed building. A few days ago, he installed a box in the rented room saying it is meant to control electricity fluctuations. He had placed a hidden CCTV camera inside the box and connected it to his computer in his room and had also installed a Digital Video Recorder (DVR). Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Married Woman With Private Videos Shot on Spy Cam, Extorts Over 6 Lakh; Booked.

On Monday night, the tenant grew suspicious when she found that the wire from the box was connected to the owner's room. With the help of her brother, she inspected the meter box and was shocked to find a hidden CCTV camera.

She lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station on Tuesday. Police took up investigation and found that the house owner had installed a secret video camera in the meter box and had connected it to his computer through DVR to allegedly record private videos of his tenants. Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Minor Girl With Obscene Photos, Extorts Rs 25,000 in Bhandup; Held.

He had also installed an app on his mobile phone connecting the secret camera and also four other CCTV cameras installed in the house. Two DVRs, cameras, a meter box and other equipment were seized by authorities.

Police booked Saleem under section 354 C (voyeurism) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act and arrested him on Tuesday evening. Jubilee Hills inspector Rajasekhar Reddy said they were conducting further investigation.

