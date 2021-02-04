Hyderabad, February 4: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man, out of prison on bail, attacked the woman with axe who had filed complaint against him for harassment. The accused, identified as Cheruku Rahul Goud reportedly attacked the victim on Monday evening when she was playing with her infant at her residence in Hyderabad. Following the incident, Goud was put into jail again on Wednesday. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

As per reports, Goud had been harassing the victim, a married woman, over phone calls and forcing her to live with him. The accused had also threatened the woman to defame her in front of her husband. The victim and her husband filed a complaint against Goud in Hyderabad's Meerpet police station leading to his arrest. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Sets Minor Son on Fire For Not Doing Well in Studies, Gets 60% Burn Injuries.

Police has now registered a case of attempt to murder against Cheruku Rahul Goud and put him into prison. In the attack, the woman reportedly has sustained injuries on right shoulder, right elbow, and right palm. She is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Her condition is reportedly stable.

