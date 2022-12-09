Hyderabad, December 9: Police have arrested a woman for stabbing her boyfriend with a craft knife on the neck after a row at KPHB. The man suffered a deep injury, but is out of danger, cops said. The woman was arrested late on Wednesday night.

TOI reported that the accused and her boyfriend, both of whom are private employees, have been in a relationship for over six months and had decided to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday. Punjab Shocker: Drug Addict Stabs Uncle to Death for Stopping Him From Taking Drugs in Amritsar (Watch Video)

The two planned to meet at a restaurant but man did not turn up on time. When he came over two hours late, the accused refused to go with him. Boyfriend, allegedly drunk, slapped her after a row, police said.

Cops said the accused, who had a craft knife with her, pulled it out and attacked her boyfriend. He suffered a deep gash on his neck and was taken to hospital by locals. Based on victim's complaint, an attempt-to-murder case was registered against the woman. Bihar Horror: Woman Stabbed to Death in Bhagalpur, Husband Claims Accused Chopped Off Her Breasts

