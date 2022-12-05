In a terrifying incident, a man was stabbed to death by his drug-addict nephew in Rayya, Amritsar on Sunday. According to the reports, the accused attacked the man because he used to stop him from taking drugs. The accused barged into the deceased's residence and attacked him. The attacker was later caught by the people when he was trying to flee. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Pandav Nagar Murder Case: Accused Wife Claims Her Husband Had Ill Intentions Towards Children.

Drug Addict Stabs Uncle:

In Amritsar's Rayya, a young man killed his own uncle by entering the house with a sharp weapon after stopping him from taking drugs. pic.twitter.com/ngHuzJc81k — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)