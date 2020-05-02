IAF Fly Past for COVID-19 Warriors From 9-10:30 am Tomorrow, Police War Memorial, AIIMS, Other Hospitals in Delhi to be Showered With Petals: Defence Ministry

General Bipin Rawat | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 2: The "fly past" to be organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) tomorrow will begin at 9 am, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. The aerial extravaganza is aimed at honouring the those at the frontline of COVID-19 battle, including doctors, nurses, other medics and police force personnel, it added. Indian Air Force to Conduct Flypast, Shower Petals on Hospitals This Sunday to Honour Coronavirus Warriors.

Before the fly past, the three chiefs of the Indian Army would be offering their salutation at the Police War Memorial in the national capital. Choppers of the armed forces would then be used to shower the petals at the memorial at 9 am.

Subsequently, from 10 am to 10:30 am, all major hospitals in the national capital - dedicated to fight coronavirus - will be showered with petals to honour the efforts taken by healthcare professionals to reduce the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

Simultaneously, hospitals in all other states and regions of India would also be showered with petals by the helicopters operated by Eastern, Western, Northern and Southern commands of the armed forces.

"The planned flypast of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force tomorrow is to salute the brave COVID-19 warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of Coronavirus pandemic," said the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

"The list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital R&R," it added.

"Additionally, helicopters are planned to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 hours followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 1000 - 1030 hours," the statement further said.