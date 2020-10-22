New Delhi, October 22: Neha Prakash, a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted in Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the Honorary Advisor Committee Member of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI) Young leaders. With the new appointment in place, Prakash will be the advisor of the new annual program as an integral part of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, New Delhi. "We are pleased to confirm your appointment as the Honorary Advisor of our proposed new annual program of BRICS CCI YOUNG LEADERS as an integral part of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, New Delhi. This program aims to connect youth in BRICS nations and beyond", the letter said. Tina Dabi, IAS Officer, Appointed BRICS Panel's Honorary Advisor.

The motto of the of the BRICS Chamber of CII is ‘Connecting Youth Globally’. The appointment letter by Sameep Shastri, the Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI states that the roles are on a voluntary basis, and no financials are involved in performing the roles, that is, it is a no/zero remuneration appointment. Reports inform that Prakash is currently serving as special secretary IT electronics department and NRI departments and MD UPDESCO.

BRICS, through its programs and initiatives, aims to reach out to millions of youth across the world. BRICS CCI Young Leaders will hold numerous activities each year under the pillars of Youth Leadership, Global Research and Thought Leadership, and connect with students through its institutional network.