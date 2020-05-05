IAS Officer Rani Nagar From Haryana Cadre Resigns Citing Apprehensions of ‘Personal Safety on Govt Duty’

IAS Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chandigarh, May 5: A 2014 batch woman IAS officer of Haryana cadre resigned from the service, citing apprehensions of 'personal safety on government duty'. "I do hereby most humbly submit to you my resignation from the post of Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect that is effective from date May 4 forenoon. The reason for submitting the resignation is personal safety on government duty," the letter read.

The officer, Rani Nagar, tendered her resignation through a letter to Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, on May 4. Chandigarh: Woman IAS Officer Rani Nagar Announces Resignation After Lockdown on Social Media, Says 'Will Quit IAS After Lockdown is Lifted'.

The officer was presently posted as Additional Secretary, Government of Haryana, and also held the posts of Additional Director, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, alongwith serving as Director, Archives Department (Haryana government). The IAS officer posted the letter on her Twitter account following her resignation.