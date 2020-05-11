ICMR to Conduct Population-Based Sero Survey in Selected Districts, Health Ministry Aims to Monitor Trends in Prevalence of SARS-COV2 Infection

Coronavirus | Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that Indian Council of Medical Research and National Cooperative Development Corporation are all set to conduct a population-based sero survey in selected districts of country. The ministry also said the aim behind this move to to monitor trend in prevalence of SARS-COV2 infection at district level.

Informing about the latest development, the Union Ministry said, as quotes by news agency ANI, "The ICMR/NCDC is going to conduct a population-based sero survey in selected districts of country. The aim is to monitor trend in prevalence of SARS-COV2 infection at district level. Throat/nasal swabs to be collected for RT-PCR tests."Adding on, the Union Ministry said, "Also, to detect the antibodies in the samples, the blood test would be done through anti-body testing ELISA kits." Pune's National Institute of Virology Develops First Indigenous Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG ELISA Test Kit for Antibody Detection of COVID-19, Says Health Ministry.

Here's what Union Health Ministry said:

Earlier, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare -- Dr Harsh Vardhan -- stated on Sunday that National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully developed the first indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of COVID-19.