Pune's National Institute of Virology Develops First Indigenous Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Human IgG ELISA Test Kit for Antibody Detection of COVID-19, Says Health Ministry

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, May 10: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare -- Dr Harsh Vardhan -- stated on Sunday that National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully developed the first indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of COVID-19. The announcement comes amid the reports of coronavirus cases in India rising to 62,939, out of which 2019 died.

Informing about the latest development, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of #COVID19. It will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to the infection." PM Narendra Modi to Hold Video Conference With State Chief Ministers at 3 PM Tomorrow to Discuss Coronavirus Lockdown.

Here's what Dr Harsh Vardhan said:

National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of #COVID19. It will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to the infection: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/Tno7EIRsFU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that rime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting via video-conferencing with State Chief Ministers at 3 pm tomorrow. This would be the fifth video interaction between Modi and the State CMs since the imposition of lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission.