Mumbai, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today, August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day as the country marks 75 Years of Independence. PM Modi will unfurl the national flag followed by the playing of the National Anthem and the firing of a 21-gun salute. Post this, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the majestic Red Fort in New Delhi.

This year's Independence Day speech will be PM Modi's 9th I-Day address to the countrymen as the Prime Minister of India after succeeding former PM Manmohan Singh in 2014. In view of the Independence Day celebrations and PM Modi's address to the nation, the Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Red Fort and across the national capital. PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speeches Over the Years: Watch Videos of Indian Prime Minister Ahead of His 15th of August 2022 Speech From Ramparts of Red Fort.

Here are live updates as India completes 75 Years of Independence:

Talking about freedom struggle, PM Modi said that we cannot forget the tribal community. "Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live & die for mathrubhumi," he said.

Check tweet:

When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/KmX7PxPUmw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

PM Modi also said that India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years, he said.

Check tweet:

The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away: PM Modi at Red Fort#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/lZa53JdTcB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

In his speech from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that today is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years. "Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal," PM Modi stated.

Check tweet:

Be it those who fought for independence or built the nation -Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati -it's the day to bow before such great personalities: PM pic.twitter.com/eNrGBs1pUY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Remembering India's past leaders and freedom fighters, PM Modi said that citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. "Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha," he said.

Check tweet:

This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/ipe2hI9ocT — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Here's Why is August 15 trending?

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Watch PM Modi's speech here:

#WATCH Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay (Source: DD National) https://t.co/7b8DAjlkxC — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day. Earlier, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Check tweet:

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/3tzFBvWuOe — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

PM Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. Later, PM Modi inspected the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort.

Check tweet:

Delhi | PM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/IxySt0G0r4 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to begin his address to the nation from the Red Fort at around 7.33 am.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate 76th Independence Day at a peak of 18,800 feet in Sikkim.

Watch video:

#WATCH | Sikkim: ITBP jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay at a peak of 18,800 feet in Sikkim pic.twitter.com/vNGmn5eDzQ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

PM Modi extends greetings to the nation

PM Narendra Modi is all set to hoist the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort as the Nation celebrates 76th Independence Day today. On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, PM Modi took to Twitter to extend greetings to the nation on completing 75 years of Independence and celebrating 76th Independence Day.

Check PM Modi's tweet:

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Watch PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation here:

Where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day Speech:

PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech will be broadcasted by Doordarshan and All India Radio. Besides, Doordarshan will also live stream the 76th Independence Day event on its YouTube channel. Alternatively, the live link of the 76th Independence Day event will also be shared on PM Narendra Modi's Twitter handle (@narendramodi), and PIB India's Twitter handle (@PIB_India). The 76th Independence Day speech will also be available for viewing on the official Facebook pages of Doordarshan, AIR, and PM Modi. Meanwhile, the PMO's official Twitter handle will also provide constant updates about the event.

Special guests for 76th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort:

This year's Independence Day celebrations will not only in grand but also very special. Ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebration, Defence secretary Ajay Kumar said that mortuary workers, street vendors, Anganwadi workers, and Mudra Scheme loanees will be special guests for the 15th August Independence Day celebration.

Besides mortuary workers and street vendors, cadets from 14 countries - Mauritius, Argentina, Seychelles, UAE, Mozambique, Fiji, USA, UK, Indonesia, Maldives, Nigeria, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have been invited to witness the 76th Independence Day celebration. Kumar also said that for the first time indigenous designed and developed ATAGS guns will be used along with British guns for the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 07:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).