New Delhi, January 27: Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi on Saturday made it all but clear that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he told reporters.

The goal and intentions with which Kumar, the JD(U) president, succeeded in bringing non-Congress parties with the Congress have come unstuck, Tyagi said, asserting that their leader was "misunderstood". Nitish Kumar Government Transfers 45 Officers of Bihar Administrative Service Amid Political Turmoil in State.

Kumar never hankered after a position in the alliance but a section of the Congress leadership repeatedly insulted him, he said. Tyagi said he could not see as to how the INDIA bloc parties could fight the "all-powerful" BJP. Bihar Political Crisis: State Minister Ashok Choudhary Removes Slip of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s Name During Official Event in Patna, Takes His Seat Beside CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video).

The Bihar chief minister succeeded in bringing together several parties in Patna but the entire process became so limp that the INDIA bloc has had no joint meetings on leadership and agenda even though the Lok Sabha elections are now round the corner.