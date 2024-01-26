Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, an unusual video depicting the odd situation in the state surfaced online. During an official event in Patna’s Raj Bhavan, State Minister Ashok Choudhary tore the slip of the nameplate of Tejashwi Yadav in front of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The latter removed the slip and took Yadav’s seat for himself beside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. For the not-known, Kumar is expected to resign today, on January 26, and switch sides with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), according to various reports. Nitish Kumar Cancels All Engagements on January 28, Likely to Take Oath as Bihar CM With BJP Support: Reports.

Ashok Choudhary Removes Slip of Tejashwi Yadav’s Name During Official Event in Patna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)