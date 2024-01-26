Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has transferred 45 officers of Bihar Administrative Service on Friday, January 26, 2024. This comes amid reports of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to switch sides with the Bharatiya Janta Pary (BJP) today. Kumar is also expected to resign from the position of chief minister of the state and take oath again with the support of the saffron party. Bihar Political Crisis: State Minister Ashok Choudhary Removes Slip of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s Name During Official Event in Patna, Takes His Seat Beside CM Nitish Kumar (Watch Video).

State Government Transfers 45 Officers of Bihar Administrative Service

