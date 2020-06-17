India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'

New Delhi, June 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army personnel who died in the line of action with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Amit Shah said that the country will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement.

"Pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Galwan Valley can't be put in words," Amit Shah tweeted, adding, "Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land." PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army released the names of the 20 soldiers who were martyred in the violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh on Monday. According to Army sources, major general level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to defuse the situation further.

