Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 04:28 PM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
Amit Shah. (Photo Credit: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi, June 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army personnel who died in the line of action with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Amit Shah said that the country will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement.

"Pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Galwan Valley can't be put in words," Amit Shah tweeted, adding, "Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land." PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh.

Amit Shah Tweet:

"I bow to the families, who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," Home Minister said. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Amit Shah Tweet:

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army released the names of the 20 soldiers who were martyred in the violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh on Monday. According to Army sources, major general level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to defuse the situation further.

Earlier in the day, Army released the names of 20 soldiers who died in the line of action in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on June 19, Friday, to discuss the India-China border after the Ladakh clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amit Shah Amit Shah Tweet China Galwan Valley India Indian Army Indo-Sino Face-Off Ladakh PM Narendra Modi
You might also like
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Technology

Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
Technology

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
News

Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs MAZ Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs MAZ Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi
News

PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement