Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 01:44 PM IST
A+
A-
PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Friday-June 19. According to an ANI update, President of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting. The country's top political establishment and the Army Chief met on Tuesday night, shortly after the army confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General MM Naravane were part of the meeting that took place at 10 pm on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers.

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet at 5 pm on June 19

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to come out of "hiding" and share the truth of the India-China face-off. In a video message, Rahul said, "Why is the Prime Minister silent. Where are you hiding? You should come out, the whole country is standing behind you together. Come out and tell the truth to the country, don't be afraid."

A few hours back, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in first comments by the Central government, mourned the loss of 20 soldiers who died in the line of duty in a violent face-off with China.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s Bravehearts,” the minister tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
All-Party Meet BJP Congress Face off Ladakh Galwan Valley Ladakh Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi
You might also like
Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
International Day of Yoga 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation on June 21
News

International Day of Yoga 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation on June 21
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
South

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly Salute the Bravery of Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in Galwan Valley (View Posts)
Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan For Allegedly Tweeting Doctored Video of Rahul Gandhi
Politics

Digvijaya Singh Lodges Complaint Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan For Allegedly Tweeting Doctored Video of Rahul Gandhi
Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers
News

Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers
Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virat Kohli Pays Homage to Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May Skip PM Narendra Modi's Video Meet on COVID-19 After Being Excluded From Speakers' List
News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May Skip PM Narendra Modi's Video Meet on COVID-19 After Being Excluded From Speakers' List
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut Asks PM Narendra Modi to Explain What Went Wrong, Says ‘We All Are Responsible for Martyrdom of 20 Jawans’
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement