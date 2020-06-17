PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Friday-June 19. According to an ANI update, President of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting. The country's top political establishment and the Army Chief met on Tuesday night, shortly after the army confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General MM Naravane were part of the meeting that took place at 10 pm on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers.

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet at 5 pm on June 19

In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting: PM's Office pic.twitter.com/AwCa1rb3FP — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to come out of "hiding" and share the truth of the India-China face-off. In a video message, Rahul said, "Why is the Prime Minister silent. Where are you hiding? You should come out, the whole country is standing behind you together. Come out and tell the truth to the country, don't be afraid."

A few hours back, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in first comments by the Central government, mourned the loss of 20 soldiers who died in the line of duty in a violent face-off with China.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s Bravehearts,” the minister tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).