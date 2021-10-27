New Delhi, October 27: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that India is the world's largest generic and affordable medicine supplier. "Pharma sector is our religion, we believe in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", said the Minister. Addressing an Investor Summit virtually on 'Opportunities and Partnerships in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices', he said: "After the Covid pandemic, the investment in India's pharma sector has significantly increased. India's behaviour has always been pro industry."

"I would like to tell investors that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said to invest in India, set up an industry here. You are as safe in India. The world's industry should take advantage of the efforts being made by the Indian Government to make this country the best investment destination," he added. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Multiple Health Facilities at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Talking about being pro-farmer and industry-friendly, Mandaviya said: "We see to it that the industries go ahead and sustain. Indian companies never cheat while making supplies. Our character is to maintain quality."

The virtual summit was a part of the vision to further strengthen India's position globally in terms of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The session was held to discuss how India can develop as a land of opportunities for medical devices and the key learnings from the leading innovators.

The summit provided an opportunity for industry participants to discuss the success stories from the Indian medical devices sector, end to end integration for enhancing vaccine manufacturing capabilities, financing start-ups in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).