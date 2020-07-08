Uttarakhand, July 8: Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh District Administration has ordered the opening of footbridges connecting India and Nepal at Dharchula, Jauljibi and Jhulaghat from today till July 10. The decision was taken for Nepal nationals who are receiving their pension in India. Health screening and social distancing need to be ensured as mentioned by the administration.

The tension between India and Nepal escalated after launched its new political map. This new map shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as parts of Nepal. The map was approved by the Nepal cabinet. Nepal Releases New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura As Part of Its Territory.

Uttarakhand Orders Opening of Footbridges Connecting India & Nepal Till July 10:

Last month, an unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place, when some locals were going to Nepal as their daughter in law was there. Nepal security personnel started firing on them in which one person died. On the Nepal side, security personnel stopped them and asked them to go back which triggered a verbal altercation.

