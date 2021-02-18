Murshidabad, February 18: West Bengal Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain on Wednesday suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata.

He has been taken to a hospital, state government officials said. Meanwhile, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP National General Secretary and Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack and wished quick recovery of the injured. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces She Will Fight Assembly Poll From Nandigram.

Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain Injured

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day. Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured. (Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

"I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured," Goyal tweeted.

"I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for their speedy recovery," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

