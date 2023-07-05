New Delhi, July 5: Taking swift action, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Wednesday suspended advocate Manish Sharma's licence to practise law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in a sensational broad-daylight firing incident in a lawyers' chamber block of the Tis Hazari district court premises here. The firing incident took the lawyers, litigants and others present at the busy court premises in north Delhi by surprise. They ran for cover when bullets were being fired by Sharma.

The bullets were fired inside the court premises in the afternoon, police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in the incident. A letter issued by the BCD to Sharma said the lawyers' body had taken suo-motu cognisance of a viral video of the incident, in which Sharma, along with other lawyers, was seen hurling abuses and firing in the air. Delhi Court Firing Video: Bullets Fired Over Argument Between Lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Premises

"In the said video, you are clearly identifiable, whereas identification of other advocates involved is being carried out for taking appropriate action. You being an advocate resorting to violence, that too inside the court premises, is highly deplorable and is gross misconduct," the lawyers' body said. The licence to practise as an advocate of Sharma, a senior vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association of the Tis Hazari courts, is suspended with immediate effect, it added.

The letter, signed by BCD Office Secretary Colonel (retired) Arun Sharma, directed Sharma to submit a written explanation and appear before the lawyers' body on Friday. It said if Sharma fails to appear before the BCD, ex-parte action would be initiated against him for his alleged involvement in the incident. BCD Chairman and senior advocate K K Manan confirmed Sharma's suspension. Tis Hazari Clash: CCTV Clip of DCP North Monika Bhardwaj Pleading Before Lawyers to Stop Violence While Being Attacked Herself Surfaces; Watch Video.

Meanwhile, the apex lawyers' body, the Bar Council of India, said it has also taken cognisance of the incident. "We have sought a report from the Bar Council of Delhi, following which we will take appropriate action," BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said. The incident inside the bustling court premises shocked several litigants, some of whom said the security provisions were inadequate. "I had come here to meet my lawyer for a civil case. If lawyers can sneak firearms inside, then there is definitely a question over the security and safety of litigants," said Ram Singh, a litigant.