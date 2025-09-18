Bengaluru, September 18: A yoga guru was arrested by Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) police in Bengaluru's West division for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy and several women, authorities said on Thursday. The accused is identified as Niranjan Murthy, who is the secretary of Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (K.Y.S.A).

The case, registered under Sections 69 and 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, pertains to incidents spanning from January 1, 2023, to August 30, 2025, at the Sunshine Institute in RR Nagar, as stated in the release. According to the FIR, the complainant, who has known Murthy since 2019, began participating in yoga competitions organised by him in 2021. In 2023, at the age of 17, the complainant accompanied Murthy to Thailand for a competition, where the accused allegedly sexually harassed them for the first time, leading the complainant to quit the events. Bengaluru Shocker: Teenager Accuses KYSA Secretary and Yoga Instructor of Sexual Harassment During 2023 Thailand Trip; FIR Lodged.

However, in 2024, the complainant rejoined the Sunshine Institute, run by Murthy, only to face repeated harassment since then. The complaint details that in August 2025, Murthy allegedly had physical contact with the complainant at the institute, promising a medal and placement in the National Yoga Competition. On August 22, another attempt at physical contact was made, with assurances of state-level placement. The complaint was lodged on August 30, 2025, at 22:00 hours. Police Sub-Inspector Srikanth Pammar is investigating the matter, as stated in the release.

The arrest follows the complainant's allegations of exploitation under the guise of yoga training and competition opportunities. Authorities have not disclosed the complainant's identity to protect their privacy, in line with legal protocols. Earlier, the Halasur Police Station in Bengaluru successfully apprehended three suspects involved in two separate cases of vandalism that occurred on June 28, 2025. Bengaluru: Yoga Teacher Booked For Sex Assault After 19-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Accuses Him of Raping Her by Promising Medal and Placement.

