Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for children between the age of 6-12 years, report sources.

#COVID19 | DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) gives restricted emergency use authorisation to BharatBiotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

