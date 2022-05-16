New Delhi, May 16: India on Monday logged 2,202 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,487 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said. In the same period, there were 27 new fatalities which took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,241.

The active caseload has also marginally declined to 17,317 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 2,550 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,82,243. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate reported slight rise at 0.74 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 2,97,242 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.41 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.37 crore, achieved via 2,39,49,544 sessions. Over 3.17 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

