Coronavirus with pH Value of 5.5–8.5 Can be Cured by Eating ‘Alkaline’ Fruits? Know Truth Behind Fake Facebook Post And Correct pH Scales of Fruits

Screentshot of fake Facebook message claiming coronavirus could be cured by eating alkaline fruits having higher pH value than the virus. (photo Credits: Facbook)

Mumbai, March 22: Several fake news are doing rounds on social media at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic. People are sharing several unverified news of COVID-19 treatment, creating panic and confusion among people. One such fake viral message claimed that COVID-19 could be cured by eating "alkaline" fruits, including mango, orange, lemon as well as pineapple, that have pH value more than coronavirus. The post claimed that the pH value of coronavirus is between 5-8.5. COVID-19 Is a Bacteria and Not Virus That Causes Thrombosis and Can Be Cured With Aspirin? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

The information shared by several Facebook accounts is fake as the pH value of the fruits mentioned in the message is incorrect. It is not the first time that the message surfaced online. Previously, similar messages with an incorrect pH value of citric fruits went viral. As per the directive of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the deadly virus spreads only through sneezing and coughing. Notably, the pH level of the human body cannot be changed by eating alkaline fruits.

Here Is The Fake Message:

Text of The Fake Message:

* So all we have to do to eliminate the virus is to eat more alkaline foods, above the acid level of the virus.

As;

◉ Bananas, Lime → 9.9 pH

◉ Yellow lemon → 8.2 pH

◉ Avocado - pH 15.6

◉ Garlic - pH 13.2

◉ Mango - pH 8.7

◉ Mandarin - pH 8.5

◉ Pineapple - 12.7 pH

◉ Watercress - 22.7 pH

◉ Oranges - 9.2 pH

__________

➙ How do you know you have Covid-19 ?!

◉ itchy throat

◉ Dry throat

◉ Dry cough

◉ High temperature

◉ Difficulty breathing

◉ Loss of smell and taste

__________

DO NOT keep this information just for yourself, give it to all your family and friends.

W E C A R E

As received*

The fruits, including lemon, avocado, pineapple, mango and orange, mentioned in the fake message are acidic in nature and not alkaline. In the message, the pH level of avocado is mentioned as 15.6, but no food item can have pH of more than 14. the actual pH of lemon is is 2.0-2.6 and not 9.0, as mentioned in the fake Facebook post.

Correct pH Value of Fruits Mentioned in The Fake Message:

Fruits pH Level Banana 4.5 - 4.7 Lemon 2.2-2-4 Lime 1.8 - 2.0 Avocado 6.3 - 6.6 Garlic 5.8 Mango 5.8 - 6.0 Tangerine 3.9 Pineapple 3.20-4.00 Orange 3.0 - 4.0

Till now, over 123.1 million people across the globe have contracted COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins University, the deaths have surged to more than 2.71 million. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,818,157 and 542,356, respectively.

LatestLY advises people not to believe such fake messages and not to spread the misinformation. People should trust only the official statements released by the Health Ministry and the WHO.

Fact check

Claim : Coronavirus has pH value between 5.5 and 8.5. It can be cured by eating alkaline fruits like orange, lemon and mango. Conclusion : The message is fake. There is no official confirmation about the pH level of the virus. pH levels of fruits given in the message are wrong. The fruits mentioned in the message are acidic in nature and not alkaline Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).