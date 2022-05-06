New Delhi, May 6: India reported 3,545 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a rise over the 3,275 Covid infections reported the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Friday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 27 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,002. The active caseload of the country has slightly declined to 19,688 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases. ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava Questions WHO’s COVID-19 Death Estimates for India.

The recovery of 3,549 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,51,248. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has been reported 0.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.79 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,65,918 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.98 crore. As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.81 crore, achieved via 2,35,44,994 sessions. Over 2.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

