New Delhi, July 8: With more than 16,000 patients recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries has increased to 4,56,830 in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has exceeded active cases by nearly two lakh, it added. Presently, there are 2,64,944 active cases and all are under medical supervision. COVID-19 Peak Yet to Come, Evidence Emerging of Airborne Transmission: WHO Acknowledges.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 16,883 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,56,830 so far. The rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. It has touched 61.53% today," the ministry stated. "With more COVID-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by 1,91,886," it added. Infant Mortality Rate Improves in India; Highest in Madhya Pradesh, Lowest in Kerala: Govt Data.

COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%:

#COVID19India Updates 🩺 4,56,830 patients cured 🏥 2,64,944 active cases 💊 16,883 recovered in the last 24 hours 📈 Recovery rate at 61.53% 🧪 1,04,73,771 samples tested Read more: https://t.co/JcWmnEOeWq — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 8, 2020

India reported 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 7,42,417 with 20,642 deaths on Wednesday. With a spike of more than 5,134 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with cases surging to 2,11,987 and 9,250 casualties so far, of which 224 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second-worst hit with a total of 1,18,594 cases, including 1,636 deaths.

With 2,008 new coronavirus cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,02,831 and 3,165 deaths. The recovered patients in the city are almost three times that of the active coronavirus cases. States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 37,550 cases and 1,977 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (29,968), Rajasthan (21,404), Madhya Pradesh (15,627), West Bengal (23,837), Haryana (17,999), Karnataka (26,815), Andhra Pradesh (21,197), Telangana (27,612) and Bihar (12,570) cases.

