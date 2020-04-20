India Slams Pakistan Over Imran Khan's Allegation of Discrimination Against Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, MEA Calls it 'Bizarre'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: India on Monday rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegation of “deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims” during COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), called Imran Khan’s remarks “bizarre”. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “The bizarre comments by the Pakistani leadership are an attempt to shift focus from the abysmal handling of their internal affairs.” Pakistan and China Are Partners in Spreading Coronavirus Across the World Through Tablighi Jamaat and Ijtema, Says PoK Activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza.

Srivastava further added instead of concentrating on fighting COVID-19, Pakistani leaders were making baseless allegations against their neighbours. India also asked Pakistan to care of their minorities instead of accusing India. The MEA spokesperson stated, “On the subject of minorities, they would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against.”

On Sunday the Pakistan PM in a tweet, not only accused the India government of discriminating against Muslims, but also compared it with Germany’s Nazi government during the Second World War. Khan tweeted, “The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt.” Pakistan Records 733 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Rises to 8,212.

The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 19, 2020

Recently, reports also surfaced that an NGO in Pakistan denied food to Hindus and Christian in Pakistan amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Following these reports, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expressed concerns. USCIRF said in a press release had said, “We are troubled by the reports of food aid being denied to Hindus and Christians amid the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan.” Pakistani NGO named Saylani Welfare International Trust reportedly discriminating against religious minorities by not giving them food.