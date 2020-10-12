New Delhi, October 12: India has sustained the trend of a steady decline of COVID-19 active cases which remained below nine lakhs for the fourth consecutive day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday. Active cases, currently stand at 8,61,853, comprise merely 12.10 per cent of total positive cases.

"India's total recovered cases stand at 61,49,535. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing which stands at 52,87,682 today. 71,559 patients recovered in the last 24 hours," according to the MoHFW.

The national recovery rate from COVID-19 infection stands at 86.36 per cent in India today, as per the Ministry.

Moreover, 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories. Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single-day recovery.

The Ministry of Health also reported 66,732 new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 81 per cent of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each day.