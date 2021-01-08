Poonch, January 8: The Indian Army on Friday handed over a 14-year-old boy, a resident of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), to the Pakistan Army. The boy named Ali Haider had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) on December 31. He lives in Mirpur district of the PoK. According to reports, Haider had inadvertently crossed the LoC near Rangar Nala in Poonch. Boy From PoK Crosses Into India, Sent Back With Sweets on Humanitarian Ground.

The boy was apprehended by Special Operation Group (SOG) party in Poonch. Earlier while speaking to news agency ANI, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Angral said that the SOG of Jammu And Kashmir Police in Poonch district apprehended the boy near Batar nallah near village Ajote on Thursday night. BSF Returns Pakistani Intruder Who Accidently Crossed International Border in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba.

Tweet by ANI:

He further stated, “He came to the Indian side by mistake. As per the initial information, it seems he inadvertently came here in the Indian side. If there is no evidence of his being suspicious we will talk to Pakistan authorities for his repatriation.” Haider had extended his gratitude towards J&K police and Indian Army personnel. He said that Indian security forces had provided him with clothes, shoes, and food.

