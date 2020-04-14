Indian Navy Southern Command in Kochi Develops Air Evacuation Pod to Airlift Any COVID-19 Patient; Watch Video

Indian Navy Develops Air Evacuation Pod to Airlift COVID-19 Patient (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kochi, April 14: The Indian Navy has come up with a unique method to airlift any COVID-19 patient from a warship or any other place without a threat of spreading the infection to others. According to a tweet by ANI, Indian Navy’s Southern Command in Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift any patient infected with coronavirus. The facility will minimise the threat of spread of COVID-19 infection. The facility was developed locally on available stretchers and can be used by other agencies also.

In India, COVID-19 tally crossed the 10000-mark on Tuesday with 1211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to a latest count by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, th total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363 on Tuesday of which, 8,988 are active cases while 1,035 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 339. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Take a Look at How the Facility Works:

#WATCH Indian Navy’s Southern Command,Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift any COVID19 patient from a warship or any other place while minimising the threat of spread of infection. It was developed locally on available stretchers&can be used by other agencies also pic.twitter.com/U9juZZ3aDb — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the current nationwide lockdown till May 3. In his address, the Prime Minister claimed that social distancing is the only way to pass the the fight against COVID-19. He also said the shutdown will be enforced with more strict nature and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak.