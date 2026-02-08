New Delhi, February 8: As international travel continues to rise in 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has streamlined the passport renewal process to be more digital-centric and user-friendly. In India, a passport is technically "re-issued" rather than renewed, and the process can be initiated up to one year before the current booklet expires. With the transition to a more efficient Passport Seva ecosystem, citizens can now complete most of the application process online, followed by a brief physical verification at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Step-by-Step Passport Renewal Process

The renewal process is primarily managed through the official Passport Seva Online Portal at passportindia.gov.in. Applicants are advised to avoid third-party agents and use the government’s secure channels.

Registration: Visit the official portal at passportindia.gov.in and register to create a login ID.

Application Form: Log in and select the "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" link. Under the service type, choose "Re-issue" and select the reason (e.g., validity expired or due to expire).

Payment and Scheduling: Once the form is submitted, click on "Pay and Schedule Appointment". Online payment is mandatory to book a slot at a PSK or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Verification: Visit the designated centre at your scheduled time. You must carry your original documents; however, a physical printout of the application receipt is no longer mandatory as the SMS confirmation is accepted.

Fee Structure for 2026

The cost of renewal depends on the age of the applicant, the number of pages in the booklet, and the urgency of the request.

Application Category Booklet Size Normal Fee Tatkaal Fee Adults (18+ years) 36 Pages INR 1,500 INR 3,500 Adults (18+ years) 60 Pages INR 2,000 INR 4,000 Minors (under 15) 36 Pages INR 1,000 INR 3,000 *Senior Citizens (60+) ** 36 Pages INR 1,500 INR 3,500

Note: Senior citizens and minors below eight years of age are eligible for a 10 per cent discount on "Fresh" applications, but standard rates apply for "Re-issue" cases.

Essential Documents Required for Passport Renewal

For a standard renewal where no personal details (like address or name) have changed, the documentation is minimal:

Old Passport: The original booklet along with self-attested photocopies of the first two and last two pages.

Address Proof: If your current address differs from the one in your old passport, you must provide proof such as an Aadhaar Card, a latest utility bill, or a bank passbook.

Non-ECR Proof: Documents supporting your "Non-ECR" (formerly ECNR) status, typically your 10th-standard passing certificate or degree. What Is an e-Passport? Who Can Apply, How to Apply, Fees, Benefits and Key Security Upgrades Explained.

Processing Times and Police Verification

Under the "Normal" category, passports are generally dispatched within 7 to 30 working days following successful police verification. For those in a hurry, the Tatkaal scheme offers a fast-track option where the passport can be issued in as little as 1 to 3 days, often with post-police verification (verification happens after the passport is issued). It is important to note that if you renew your passport within three years of its expiry, a fresh police verification may be waived at the discretion of the passport officer, significantly speeding up the process.

