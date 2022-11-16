To improve catering services on trains, Ministry of Railways has decided to give IRCTC flexibility to customize the menu so as to include the items of regional cuisines/preferences, seasonal delicacies, requirement during festivals, food items as per the preferences of different group of passengers such as diabetic food, baby food, health food options including millet based local products, etc. Accordingly, Competent Authority has accorded approval of the following:

For prepaid trains in which catering charges are included in the passenger fare, the menu shall be decided by IRCTC within the tariff already notified. In addition, sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will also be permitted in these prepaid trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by IRCTC. UTS Mobile App: Indian Railways Relaxes Distance Restriction on Booking Train Tickets Online, Now Book Upto 20 Km from Station on Non-Suburban Sections.

A) For other Mail/Express trains, menu of budget segment items like standard meals shall be decided by IRCTC within the fixed tariff already notified. Menu and Tariff of Janta Meals shall remain unchanged.

B) Sale of a-la-carte meals and branded food items on MRP will be permitted on Mail/Express trains. Menu and tariff of such a-la-carte meals will be decided by IRCTC.

3) While deciding the menu, IRCTC shall ensure that:

a) Upgradation in quality and standards of food and service is maintained and safeguards are built in to avoid frequent and undue changes such as curtailment in quantity and quality, use of inferior brands, etc to avoid passenger grievances.

b) The menu should be commensurate with the tariff and menus are pre-notified for information of passengers and advised to Railways before introduction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).