Kolkata, February 8: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has officially updated the meal offerings for the Vande Bharat Sleeper service, introducing non-vegetarian options for the first time. The decision, announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks a shift from the previous vegetarian-only policy on the new sleeper variants. The revised menu is currently being rolled out on the Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, which began commercial operations in late January.

Expanded Meal Options for Commuters

Under the new guidelines, passengers can now select their preferred meal type, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, at the time of ticket booking. The move aims to cater to the diverse culinary preferences of long-distance travelers. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Route Map and Features of First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ahead of Its Inaugural Run.

For the Howrah to Kamakhya leg (Train No. 27575), the dinner menu includes traditional regional flavors. Non-vegetarian choices feature Bengali Chicken Curry, Murgh Rogini, or Murgir Jhol. These are served alongside Basanti Pulao, Ghee Rice, or Green Peas Pulao, accompanied by parathas, Cholar dal, and vegetable sides like Aloo Gajar Methi Matar Bhaja. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: From Route To Fare and Safety Features, All You Need To Know About the First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ahead of Its Inaugural Service on January 17.

Regional Specialties and Service Details

The return journey from Kamakhya to Howrah (Train No. 27576) offers a menu influenced by Assamese and North Indian styles. Passengers can choose between Chicken Masala or Chicken Curry for their non-vegetarian meal, paired with Jeera rice or Kismish pulao.

Vegetarian travelers continue to have a variety of options, including Matar Paneer, Chanar Dalna, and Dhoker Dalna on the Howrah-bound route, and Paneer Masala or Kadai Paneer on the return leg. All meals are complemented by desserts such as Sandesh, Kala Jamun, or Rasgulla, while morning tea service includes biscuits and muffins.

Operational Context

The Kamakhya-Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, and entered full commercial service on January 22. Initially, the train launched with a strictly vegetarian menu, but the policy was revised following a review of passenger requirements for overnight travel.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains represent a significant upgrade in India’s rail infrastructure, designed for high-speed, long-distance travel with enhanced passenger amenities. The inclusion of diverse food options is seen as a key step in aligning the sleeper service with the premium standards of the existing Vande Bharat day-trains.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).