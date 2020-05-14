Indian Railways Cancels All Tickets Booked to Travel on or Before June 30, 2020, Special Trains & Shramik Trains to Ply

Indian Railways. Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, May 14: Indian Railways has cancelled all tickets booked to travel on or before June 30th, 2020. Refunds will be given to all tickets booked till June 30, 2020. All special trains and Shramik Special train will, however, continue ply as usual. The Shramik trains ferry home lakhs of migrant workers, stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown will continue to operate.

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday issued new guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the revised guidelines, if a train is cancelled by the railways, there will be an auto refund of an e-ticket. Railways had suspended passenger train services since March 22 to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country. Indian Railways Issues Revised Guidelines on Cancellation of Train Tickets, Fare Refund, Check Details Here.

Indian Railways Cancels All Tickets Booked to Travel on or Before June 30, 20202:

Indian Railways cancels all tickets booked to travel on or before June 30th, 2020. Refunds given to all tickets booked till 30th June 2020. All special trains and Shramik Special train to however ply as usual. pic.twitter.com/5Pgs09WB2t — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases in the country continue to increase. The tally of COVID-19 cases in India surged to over 78,000 with another major increase recorded in the past 24 hours. The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, showed the COVID-19 graph peaking by 3,722 fresh infections and 134 new deaths.