Indian Railways Issues Revised Guidelines on Cancellation of Train Tickets, Fare Refund, Check Details Here

File image of passengers waiting for trains (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 13: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday issued revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare amid the coronavirus outbreak. The revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare will come into effect from March 21. According to the revised guidelines, if a train is cancelled by the railways, there will be auto refund of an e-ticket.

The railways also issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services.

Revised Guidelines on Cancellation of Train Tickets, Fare Refund:

Ministry of Railways issues revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare, with effect from 21st March 2020. pic.twitter.com/61p2MgxzQ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains -- up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class -- truncating the queues for confirmed tickets significantly.