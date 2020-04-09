Indian Railways Produces 6 Lakh Reusable Face Masks, Over 40,000 Litres Hand Sanitiser Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Face masks (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 9: As the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways is making all-out efforts to supplement the healthcare initiatives taken by the government. Indian Railways is producing reusable face masks and hand sanitizer in all its zonal railways, production units and PSUs. Till April 7, it has produced total 58,2317 reusable face masks and 41,882 litres hand sanitiser. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 9.

Indian Railways has taken several measures in order to help the government provide healthcare facilities. It has expedited efforts to produce PPE type overall. Their aim is to make up to 1000 PPE overall for railway doctors and paramedics every day. Around 17 railway workshops are working for production of PPE type overall on a mission mode. It is likely to supply 50 percent of the overalls to other medical professionals on the front line.

Indian Railways Produces 6 Lakh Reusable Face Masks, Over 40,000 Litres Hand Sanitiser:

A lab run by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently approved design and material of PPE overall produced by railways' workshop at Jagadhari. "This PPE overall will offer much-needed protection to railway doctors and paramedics working on the front line of COVID care at hospitals of railways," the Ministry of Railways said. Technical specifications of these PPEs are ready and material suppliers have been identified. Indian Railways Convert 2500 Train Coaches Into Isolation Wards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, 4000 Patients Can be Admitted (See Pictures).

"This development is a big boost to equip our doctors and paramedics on the front line of this battle against COVID -19. The production facilities can be further ramped up," the ministry said. The Indian Railways has turned 2500 train coaches into isolation wards where 4000 coronavirus patients can be admitted. According to the Ministry of Railways, an average of 375 coaches are being converted into isolation wards in a day.