Indian Railways to Provide 10,000 Rail Neer Water Bottles Daily to Delhi Police Personnel on COVID-19 Duty Till May 3

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 21: In a bid to help Delhi Police personnel on COVID-19 duty, who have been at the forefront of this war against the deadly disease, the Indian Railways has made arrangements to provide 10000 water bottles per day to them. These 10,000 Rail Neer water bottles are of one litre each, which are picked up from Rail Neer plant at Nangloi. The cops, who brace the summer heat, have been working round the clock to not only ensure that lock down is implemented but also accompany the doctors and paramedics in various locations in challenging circumstances. Train Coaches Turned Into Isolation Wards by Indian Railways as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise; See Pics.

With summer heat increasing each passing day, Indian Railways with the help of its PSU IRCTC has been providing Rail Neer water bottles to Policemen stationed at Road Naakas and other places in war against coronavirus. The Indian Railways started the free distribution of 10000 Rail Neer water bottles per day in New Delhi from April 16. According to a government press release, till now more than 50000 bottles have been distributed and the initiative will continue till May 3. Indian Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Train Services Till May 3 After PM Narendra Modi Addresses the Nation on Lockdown.

"Supporting these frontline warriors like policemen is not only a mark of tribute to these tireless officials but is also a natural extension of on going efforts of Indian Railways to supplement the national efforts in combating COVID 19", the release said. The Indian Railways with the help of Railway organizations like IRCTC, RPF, Zonal Railways have been taking several initiatives against the COVID in an integrated manner.