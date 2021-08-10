INS Tabar, as part of the ongoing deployment, entered Bergen harbour on 05 Aug 21. The ship was received by the Liaison Officer of Royal Norwegian Navy and the Indian Defence Attaché. Commodore Trond Gimmingsrud, Chief of Royal Norwegian Naval Fleet and Mr. Christian Hafstad, the Deputy Harbour Master of Bergen Harbour visited the ship and interacted with the Commanding Officer on jetty as per prevailing covid protocols.

The Norwegian officials expressed their happiness on receiving an Indian warship and hoped to see more such similar engagements in future to consolidate the relations between the two countries. INS Tabar Participates in Exercise Between Indian Navy and Russian Navy in Baltic Sea.

On completion of port visit, in a landmark first for the Indian Navy, INS Tabar participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Royal Norwegian Navy ship, HNoMS Storm, a Skjold class FAC (M) on 08 Aug 21. A range of operations like surface manoeuvers, Visit Board Search & Seizure exercise (VBSS) and vertical replenishment by helicopter were exercised. The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and towards consolidating combined operations against maritime threats.

