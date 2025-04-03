Tensions flared in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, over allegations of forced religious conversions. Activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal accused the Christian community of converting over 50 Adivasis from Mandla’s Maharajpur area. The situation turned violent at Raanji police station when Hindu activists confronted Christian leaders, leading to an assault on Father Davis George and others. Videos of the attack sparked outrage among Christians. On Monday, hundreds of Christians protested outside the SP office, demanding strict action. Arvind Andrews, president of the National Christian Federation, called for an impartial probe. Additional SP Suryakant Sharma assured protesters of a fair investigation, promising action within 24 hours. Police confirmed that all involved parties would be questioned and video evidence analysed before making arrests. Kanchipuram: Women Thrash AIADMK Leader M Ponnambalam With Broom, Shoes for Sending Obscene Messages, Video Goes Viral.

Christian Leader Assaulted Amid Religious Conversion Row

A Catholic priest, Dr. Fr. Davis George, Vicar General of Jabalpur in India’s Madhya Pradesh, was brutally assaulted along with other priests and lay pilgrims during a Jubilee 2025 pilgrimage. The attack, carried out by extremist groups in the presence of officials, has been… pic.twitter.com/2fNm0nBuiY — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)