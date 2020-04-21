Infosys Suspends Salary Increments & Promotions in FY21 Amid Economic Slump Due to Lockdown, But to Honour 35K Job Offers

File image of Infosys | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 21: Infosys on Monday suspended promotions and salary increments in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 590 lives in the country. The firm, however, said that it would honour all the new job offers. While, there is a freeze on new hiring, but all offers already handed will be honoured, according to an Economic Times report.

Till the December quarter, the company has recruited over 34,000 employees, with 18,000 being freshers. Infosys COO Pravin Rao stated that freshers will be on-boarded in phases like always and laterals would be on-boarded on a need basis. Capgemini, Cognizant, BharatPe, Facebook & Others Offer Salary Hikes, Special Incentives to Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said Infosys team has achieved 93 per cent remote working on Monday and ensuring consistent service delivery for clients in this rapidly changing environment. While TCS said it would give fewer promotions. Wipro and Infosys will not be giving any promotions in FY21.

While the majority of the companies have resorted to layoffs, furlough and salary cut, Capgemini, BharatPe, Cognizant have taken some extraordinary steps towards the welfare of employees amid the coronavirus outbreak. Inspite of the economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic, these companies have decided to give salary hikes, special incentives and other bonuses to boost the morale of their employees in the midst of the situation caused by the global pandemic.