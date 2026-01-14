Bengaluru, January 14: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, even as revenue from operations recorded healthy growth.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had posted a net profit attributable to owners of the company of Rs 6,806 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to PTI. Revenue from operations rose 8.89 per cent year-on-year to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 41,764 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts Profit Rises 18% to INR 856 Crore, Revenue Tops INR 18,100 Crore.

On a sequential basis, Infosys’ net profit declined 9.6 per cent from the September quarter (Q2 FY26), while revenue grew 2.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, reflecting steady demand momentum despite margin pressures. Why Is the Stock Market Down Today?

Commenting on the performance, Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the company delivered a strong third-quarter performance, driven by rising demand for enterprise AI solutions under Infosys Topaz. He noted that clients are increasingly viewing Infosys as a strategic AI partner, helping them unlock business value through innovation, expertise and strong delivery capabilities. Parekh added that continued focus on re-skilling and empowering employees remains central to the company’s AI-led growth strategy.

Meanwhile, shares of Infosys ended marginally higher at Rs 1,599.05 on the BSE, up 0.07 per cent from the previous close. The Q3 FY26 results were announced after market hours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

