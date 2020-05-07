INS Jalashwa Reaches Male Port Under Operation Samudra Setu to Repatriate Indians From Maldives, Watch Video

INS Jalashwa (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 7: INS Jalashwa entered Male port for the first phase under Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians from Maldives. India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night.

INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates. The three ships will return to Kochi, he said. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command. Air India to Operate Non-Scheduled Commercial Flights From US to Indian Cities From May 9–15, Ticket Cost to Be Borne by Passengers.

Watch Video:

#WATCH INS Jalashwa entering Male port for the first phase under Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians from Maldives: High Commission of India in Maldives. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qoNPB9pioZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast. Total 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from the Gulf and other countries. On account of the coronavirus pandemic and due to lockdown imposed in India, several people have been left stranded.