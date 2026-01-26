Lucknow, January 26: The Lucknow police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of a minor girl who was allegedly lured away under the pretext of marriage. The victim’s body was recovered from railway tracks five days ago, ending a search that began when she failed to return home after meeting an acquaintance she met on Instagram.

The primary suspect, identified as Anshu Gautam, reportedly befriended the girl through the social media platform. According to the victim's mother, the two frequently communicated via mobile phone and social media. The mother alleged that Gautam used the promise of marriage to entice the girl into leaving her home. When the teenager did not return, the family initially attempted to seek help from Gautam’s relatives but received no cooperation, prompting them to file a formal police complaint. Haryana Shocker: 1-Year-Old Kidnapped and Murdered by Mother’s Social Media Friend in Pinjore; Body Recovered After 8-Hour Search.

A specialized investigation team, led by Inspector Suresh Singh, was formed to track the suspects. Following a swift probe, police apprehended Anshu Gautam and three alleged accomplices: Ashiq, Vaibhav, and Rishabh. During interrogation, Gautam reportedly confessed to the crime. He told investigators that a dispute broke out between him and the girl, leading him and his associates to strangle her. The group then dumped her body on the railway tracks to conceal the murder. Instagram ‘Friend’ Booked for Blackmailing UP Woman With AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Gujarat Man Booked.

Authorities have invoked strict legal sections against the four accused, including charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "Legal action is being taken, and the suspects are undergoing further questioning," a police official stated. The department confirmed it is working to compile a comprehensive charge sheet to ensure the harshest possible punishment for those involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).