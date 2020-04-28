Intense Shutdown in Mira Road And Bhayander Extended Till May 3, Vegetable, Fruits, Grocery Shops to Remain Shut; Here's What's Open

Lockdown | File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 28: The complete shutdown, which was announced in Mira Road and Bhayander to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), has been extended till May 3. The nationwide lockdown is also supposed to end on May 3. The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had announced a four-day shutdown of shops in the region from April 20. It was extended till April 28. Lockdown to be Extended in India After May 3? Chief Ministers Urge PM Narendra Modi to Extend Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise; Green Zones May See Relaxations.

During the shutdown, vegetables, fruits, grocery shops will remain shut. All shops of non-essential items and marketplaces will also remain closed. Bakery shops will remain open from 2 am to 4 am. Milk shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 pm. Home delivery of all essential items will be allowed from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are allowed to open only between 9 am and 5 pm.

Mira Road and Bhayander have recorded 145 cases of coronavirus so far. Two deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 till now. The lockdown across the country is till May 3 and is likely to be extended in many states, including Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state during the coronavirus pandemic.