Ahmedabad, March 17: Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, police said on Sunday. Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said. An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said. There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said.

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said. "Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones," Malik said. The police responded within minutes after a call was made to the control room at 10.51 pm. A police van reached the spot and action was taken, he said.

International Students Assaulted in Gujarat

बीती रात Gujarat university के हॉस्टल ब्लॉक A में रह रहे अफ्रीकन और अफगानी छात्रों पर हुआ हमला ..वायरल वीडिओज़ में विदेशी विधार्थियों का दावा की नमाज़ पढ़ते वक्त उन पर हमला हुआ.. कुछ विद्यार्थी हुए घायल @gujuni1949 में विदेशी विद्यार्थियों पर देर रात हुए हमले का संज्ञान लेते… pic.twitter.com/k2hMehDdXR — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) March 17, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts to the Incident

What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi,… https://t.co/OshZUIoWjl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2024

Ahmedabad Police Register Case

ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સીટી કેમ્પસમાં ગઈકાલ રાત્રે અન્ય દેશોમાંથી આવેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઉપર અજાણ્યા ઈસમોએ આવી મારામારી કરી તોડફોડ કરી ઈજા પહોચાડતા પોલીસ તાત્કાલીક પહોચી સ્થિતી ઉપર નિયંત્રણ મેળવી આરોપીઓ વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવશે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામા આવશે — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) March 17, 2024

Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- have been hospitalised, he said. An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and they will be arrested soon, Malik said, adding the situation was under control. Nine teams have been formed, including four from the crime branch and five from local police under DCP, to conduct a probe into the case, he said. All those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).